Dance Deewane 4: Karisma Kapoor Gives Epic Reaction Witnessing Little Contestant’s On-point Expressions, Watch

Karisma Kapoor's Epic Reaction On Deepanita's Expression On Dance Deewane: Karisma Kapoor is one of the Bollywood stars, who has been lauded for her dancing skills apart from acting skills, time and again. And when you see the diva getting mesmerized by a little girl's performance on a dancing reality show, it has to be something special.

Little Deepanita's On-point Expression Leaving Karisma Kapoor Surprised

A new promo has been shared by ColorsTV where a little contestant, named Deepanita, could be seen syncing and dancing to Lolo's song Pardesi from Raja Hindustani. She could be seen donning a shiny lehenga choli along with elaborated silver jewellery. The little girl could be seen giving a performance highlighting her expressions that left Karisma Kapoor astonished. Karisma stated, "Aap aise expressions deti ho jo actors bhi nahi de sakte (You give such expressions that even actors cannot give)."

