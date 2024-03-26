Karmita Kaur New Leaked Video: Punjabi Insta Influencer’s Kissing Clip Goes Viral; Is It Real Or Fake?

Karmita Kaur Kiss Video Controversy: Last year, several Punjabi influences made headlines after their leaked private videos made it to the internet. After the infamous clip of the Kulhad Pizza Couple - Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur, Instagram influencer Karmita Kaur also grabbed eyeballs for the same reason.

Soon after, Karmita Kaur reacted strongly and cleared that the video was fake. Now, six months after the whole incident, the Punjabi influencer is back in the news for a similar reason. We're saying so because a few days ago, a kissing video, allegedly featuring Karmita went viral on the internet. Yes, you read that right!

PUNJABI INFLUENCER KARMITA KAUR KISS VIDEO BREAKS THE INTERNET

Interestingly, the video was uploaded on Karmita's own official Instagram profile. In the video, a girl resembling Karmita is seen sharing a kiss with a guy. The nature of the video significantly contributed to its rapid viral spread. However, soon after, the Insta story was deleted from the account.

Unfortunately, the clip rapidly spread across various social media platforms and messaging apps, eventually reaching Telegram channels, YouTube, Twitter, and even adult websites.

KARMITA KAUR KISSING VIDEO REAL OR FAKE?

Following the widespread circulation of the video, Karmita Kaur posted another story and revealed that her Instagram profile was hacked. As she got her account back amid the viral kissing video controversy, she reportedly posted a note which read, "I'm back (queen emoji). Few hours ago my id got hack, thankyou to few individuals who helped me throughout."

However, she chose to not talk about the viral clip. Interestingly, she didn't even mention whether it was real or fake.

WHO IS KARMITA KAUR? ALL ABOUT THE PUNJABI INFLUENCER

According to information available online, Karmita Kaur was born on October 2, 2004. The 19-year-old is from Punjab, India, and is known for her charisma and talent, quickly gaining fame in the world of social media. Her popularity surged even further when she obtained a student visa for Canada in just ten days. She owns a huge fan following of ove 1.1 million on Instagram. She's a popular name on Snapchat and YouTube.