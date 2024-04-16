Kulhad Pizza Couple New Viral Video: Sehaj & Gurpreet’s Video Set Internet On Fire Months After Leaked MMS Row

Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral Video: Remember when Kulhad Pizza Couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur made headlines after their private video was leaked? The video left everyone brimming with an opinion and raised a lot of eyebrows. Though Sehaj and Gurpreet claimed that the video was fake, later in an interview, Sehaj stated that the video was leaked by one of their ex-employees on the pretext of extorting money from them. And while it's been months since the Kulhad Pizza couple was embroiled in a controversy, they are now making headlines for their recent video.

Yes! Sehaj and Gurpreet are breaking the internet with their new romantic video. The video happens to be from their Dubai vacation wherein in they were seen enjoying their time at the beach. The video featured Sehaj dressed in a blue shirt with black shorts while Gurpreet was seen dressed in a mustard coloured sleeveless top paired with black trousers. The couple was seen taking a walk along the beach.

Sehaj and Gurpreet were seen walking hand in hand as they enjoyed the breeze at the Jumeriah Beach. Sehaj captioned the image as, "Life takes you down many paths, but the best ones lead to the beach" along with a heat emoticon.

Take a look at Kulhad Pizza Couple's new viral video:

Earlier, talking about his leaked controversial video, Sehaj shared a statement on his YouTube Channel and requested public support in the matter urging people not to share the video further. "I won't delve into whether the video is real or not. Instead, let's focus on the dire circumstances we find ourselves in. Just two days ago, my wife underwent surgery. Our home, which should have been filled with joy, now bears an atmosphere of despair. We live in uncertainty, unsure of what the future holds. I request all of you not to propagate the video any further. Our child was born just four days ago, and my wife is currently in a deeply distressing state, making her care incredibly challenging. What befell us is a situation that could happen to anyone. I humbly request you to imagine yourself in my shoes for a moment," he added.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that such content may contain explicit or sensitive material. We do not endorse or encourage the unauthorized sharing of personal multimedia content and emphasize the importance of respecting privacy and consent. Our aim is to provide information and context on these issues without sensationalism or exploitation.