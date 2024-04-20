Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: The REAL Reason Of Rajkummar Rao And Nushrratt Bharuccha Not Being Part Of The Film

Nushratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao on Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Nushratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao starrer Love, Sex Aur Dhokha has been one of the best hits of their career. Now, as LSD 2 has been released on April 19, there has been a lot of buzz on why the old cast featuring Nushratt Bharuccha and Rajkummar Rao is not the part of the film? Well, the director himself, Dibakar Banerjee, revealed the reason.

Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why Rajkummar Rao And Nushratt Bharuccha Is Not Part Of LSD 2

Director Dibakar Banerjee told Bollywood Life, "It did cross my mind once to cast Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in LSD 2. But then, I was conflicted about that idea because Rajkummar Rao wasn't THE Rajkummar Rao in LSD 1. He was just a newcomer in the first installment, portraying Adarsh. Similarly, Nushrratt wasn't Nushrratt in the first installment either. She was there as Shruti, and nobody knew her or Raj at that time, which is why they were cast. They only became well-known stars and names after that film. To make LSD 2 with them in some ways would be like betraying LSD 1. Although we did ask Nushrratt to do a guest appearance, but her dates were occupied.''

Dibakar Banerjee Answers Why Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Backed Out

While the trailer created a lot of buzz for the controversial nature, actors like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia backed out and got replaced by Uorfi Javed. Talking about this, the director said, "Something like that happened. Because when we were making LSD 2, we know that it's a very scary film for people to be associated with. Many singers refused to sing for the film because of words like Love, Sex aur Dhokha and the controversial nature of the film. When we started casting for the film, it was very difficult because most of them were scared. And they were also aware that no matter what, I will make a certain kind of film. They were afraid of being trolled. One singer even said he won't sing certain lyrics 'because then he will be trolled by his fans'."

More About Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh. Bankrolled by the Balaji Telefilms Ltd., the adult drama was released on April 19.