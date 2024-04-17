VIRAL! Malaika Arora Asks Son Arhaan Khan One Firing Question In Her Vodcast Leaving Netizens In Splits

Malaika Arora's Firing Question To Son Arhaan: Malaika Arora has been making headlines for her vodcast, Dumb Biryani, where she invites people from the industry and the celebrities related to her personally. Recently, the actress was seen with son, Arhaan Khan, to whom she asked one firing question that left netizens in splits. Want to know more about it? Keep Scrolling:

Malaika Arora's Firing Question To Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora shared the promo of her latest episode on Tuesday, where she asked Arhaan, "When did you lose your virginity?" However, Arhaan's reaction was notable, and he simply said, "wow". After which Malaika looked at Arhaan and said, "He is choking... give me an honest answer. Just bloody give me an answer."

