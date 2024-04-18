Malaika Arora Continues To Get Backlash For Asking Son Arhaan About ‘Body Count’, Here's What It Means

Malaika Arora Got Trolled Again: Malaika Arora got trolled yet again for her question that she asked to son Arhaan Khan on her vodcast, Dumb Biryani. Earlier, Malaika Arora received backlash for asking Arhaan about his virginity to which netizens trolled the actress.

Malaika Arora Asks About Body Count To Arhaan Khan

In the game, called 'truth or spice', Malaika Arora unapologetically asks a few questions to son Arhaan, where each of them asks a few uncomfortable questions to each other. They either have to answer or take the 'mirchi ka salan' or a bite of green chili.

Malaika asked Arhaan at one point, "What is your body count?" which shocked Arhaan hearing the "spicy" question. "Do you even know what that means?" He questioned his mother. "Give me an honest answer... Just bloody give me an answer... I need a number," Malaika replied. However, Arhaan chose to not answer by taking a shot of 'Mirchi ka Salan'.

If you are wondering what body count means, it usually refers to the number of people one has had sexual relationship with. Watch the full episode here.

How Netizens Reacted To Malaika Arora's Question To Son Arhaan

Criticizing Malaika, one wrote, "Poor bacha Jo dekhey ga wohi karega na- no intellect just like Malaika. Another wrote, "Manners needed." One user wrote, "wtf is this." One wrote, "What nonsense was this.. sucks big time."

More About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for 16 years before calling it quits in 2016. They welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002. In the show, she also revealed that he was not a 'planned child'.

Malaika is now currently dating Arjun Kapoor while Arbaaz Khan got married to Sshura Khan.