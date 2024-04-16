Maniesh Paul's Special Chat With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Goes Viral- WATCH VIDEO

Actor and host Maniesh Paul, renowned for his dynamic presence in the entertainment industry, recently engaged in a captivating conversation with Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde. Known for his quick wit and charm, Paul took to social media to share a glimpse into their discussion, which covered a range of topics from governance to societal issues and entertainment. This interaction is part of Paul's ongoing series where he converses with prominent figures, offering his audience a peek into the lives and thoughts of his guests.

During his conversation with CM Eknath Shinde, Maniesh Paul explored various subjects, showcasing his ability to keep the dialogue both enlightening and engaging. He affectionately referred to Shinde as the 'Real Nayak', highlighting the depth and breadth of their discussion. Paul shared snapshots of this insightful exchange on Instagram, expressing his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for the enlightening chat. His posts ignited interest and excitement among his followers, eager to dive into the specifics of their conversation.

