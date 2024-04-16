After Mumtaz’s Derogatory Comments On Live-in Advice, Zeenat Aman Hits Back At The Actress To ‘Tear Down’ Her

Zeenat Aman Hits Back At Mumtaz: Zeenat Aman broke silence after Mumtaz commented on her live-in advice to young couples. A few days ago, Zeenat suggested, "People should try live-in relationships together before getting married." To which her Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star said that Zeenat is the last person who should impart relationship wisdom as "her own marriage was a living hell."

In one of her latest posts, Zeenat Aman gave young couples relationship advice, she wrote, "One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

She continued how she gave the same advice to his sons, "This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

She elaborated the pros and cons of living under the same roof, adding, "It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?"

How Mumtaz Reacted To Zeenat Aman's Post

After the post went viral, veteran actor Mumtaz shared her opinion and said, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)... She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships."

Zeenat Aman Breaks Silence After Mumtaz's Derogatory Comment

After Mumtaz's comment went viral, Zeenat broke silence, and responded to Hindustan Times, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I've never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I'm not going to start now."

