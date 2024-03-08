National Creators Award 2024 Full Winners List: Triggered Insaan, Aman Gupta Win BIG; Check Who Won What

National Creators Award 2024 Winners List: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bestowed the first National Creators Awards at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This esteemed award honors the exceptional contribution of digital content creators who have played an important role in fostering positive social change and innovation. Amidst the widespread influence of social media, the creator economy is experiencing exponential growth worldwide. Across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, X, and others, millions of digital creators are crafting content spanning diverse subjects such as fashion, technology, general knowledge, education, travel, and beyond. In recognition of this booming profession within the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced a new category of awards dedicated to these creators. More than 200 creators were nominated across various categories, spanning from The Best Storyteller Award to Favourite Celebrity Creator to New India Champion. Shark Tank India fame Aman Gupta, Maithili Thakur, Nischay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan, and Ranveer Allahbadia are among the creators who won big at the event. Let's take a look at the National Creators Award complete winners list here. Celebrity Creator of the Year: Aman Gupta Congratulations to all the winners!
WHAT IS NATIONAL CREATORS AWARD? ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
NATIONAL CREATORS AWARDS 2024 FULL WINNERS LIST
Disruptor Of The Year: Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps, TRS)
The New India Champion Award: Abhi and Niyu
Best Creator in Education Category: Naman Deshmukh
Best Health and Fitness Creator: Ankit Baiyanpuria
Best International Creator Award: Drew Hicks
Cultural Ambassador of the Year: Maithili Thakur
Best Creator in Food Category: Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen)
Best Creator in Gaming Category Award: Nishchay Malhan aka Triggered Insaan
Best Creator in Tech Category: Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji)
Best Creator for Social Change: Jaya Kishori
Favourite Travel Creator: Kamiya Jani
Green Champion' Category: Pankhti Pandey
Best Storyteller: Keerthika Govindasamy
Most Creative Creator Male: RJ Raunac
Most Creative Creator Female: Shraddha Jain
Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi Singh
Best Micro Creator Award: Aridaman
Most Impactful Agri Creator: Lakshay Dabas
Swachhta Ambassador Award: Malhar Kalambe
Best Nano Creator Award: Piyush Purohit
