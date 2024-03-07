OMG 2 On TV: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's Film On Television? Colors Cineplex To...

OMG 2 World Television Premiere: "Tum bhi rakho Vishwas, kyunki tum ho Shiv ke das", is a powerful phrase reverberating across India. A cinematic journey awaits as Colors Cineplex gears up for the World Television Premiere of OMG 2. Scheduled for Sunday, 10th March at 8 pm, the movie promises an engaging mix of humor, drama, and thought-provoking moments. Following the success of its predecessor, OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. Directed by Amit Rai, the film is set to leave a lasting impact on its audience, challenging societal norms and raising critical questions on spirituality.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi lead the cast in 'OMG 2', exploring the life of Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, Kanti is a devout follower of Lord Shiva. His world turns upside down when his son Vivek succumbs to misinformation and societal pressures. The narrative weaves through the intricacies of faith, morality, and the critical need for sex education, offering a compelling drama that's as entertaining as it is reflective.

Akshay Kumar, expressing his anticipation for the premiere, remarked, "OMG 2 is a bold continuation of a narrative that resonates deeply with audiences. As Lord Shiva's messenger, I'm honored to be part of a story that sparks conversations and prompts introspection." Pankaj Tripathi added, "In OMG 2, I explored the complexities of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a character that faces taboos and moral dilemmas, challenging me as an actor and allowing me to delve into human emotions."

Aligning with the film's themes, Colors Cineplex has initiated the 'Shiksha ki Shuruwat Ghar Se' digital campaign, emphasizing the importance of sex education. In collaboration with the Rati Foundation as cause ambassadors, they've introduced Meri Trustline, a helpline offering guidance on mental health, sexual and reproductive health rights, and more. This partnership aims to provide essential counseling services with professional expertise.