Pankaj Tripathi's Sister & Brother-In-Law Accident VIRAL Video: Fans Pray For Family: Om Shanti

Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law's VIRAL Video: Pankaj Tripathi's Brother-In-Law's VIRAL Video has sparked concern among fans. A video of the accident has been recovered. It is going viral all over social media. The car is seen coming at a great speed before hitting the divider. The accident took place on Saturday evening at around 4.30 pm. Soon after the accident happened, both Rakesh Tiwari (Pankaj's brother-in-law) and sister Sarita Tiwari were admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital. As soon as they were brought to the hospital, Rakesh was declared dead.

Pankaj Tripathi's Sister & Brother-In-Law VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Concerned

