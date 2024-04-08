Ramayana Shoot: Ranbir Kapoor's VIRAL Video Reveals Training Program; Fans Ask 'Ram Ka Role Hai Ya Hanuman Ka'

Ramayana Star Ranbir Kapoor's Traning Video Goes Viral: Ranbir Kapoor is getting hardcore traning for his role as Lord Ram in upcomin g movie 'Ramayana'. The actor's body has chiseled and he has build up muscles as a result of hours long training. Recently, a video goes viral on internet where the actor is seen getting training from his trainer Nam-Wook Kang. Just a few minutes ago, Nam posted a video where he gave RK's fans a sneak peek of his training program. Nam wrote, "Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir."

RANBIR KAPOOR'S TRANING PLAN FOR 'RAMAYANa' REVEALED IN VIRAL VIDEO

In the viral video, Ranbir is seen running with trainer Nam. As the actor flaunted his chiseled body, we could clearly see rounded shoulders and accentuated shoulder cuts. He is then seen doing medicine ball burpee squat thrust, running over hills, battle rope exercise to build hand muscles, swimming, cycling, hiking, and many more.

