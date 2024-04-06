Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa's Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Randhir Ranjan Roy Reunite For Ek Haan- Details Inside

Director Randhir Ranjan Roy and acclaimed actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi are back together following their collaboration on "Drama Queen" with an enthralling new play titled "Ek Haan." Set to star Krishnamoorthi alongside veteran actor Shekhar Suman, the production is slated to grace the stage at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA, with performances starting on April 7th.

Set against the backdrop of 1951, amidst the aftermath of the Partition of India and the dawn of Pakistan, "Ek Haan" embarks on a profound exploration of the life and works of the iconic writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Through the eyes of Kashmiri journalist Wazira, audiences are taken on a compelling journey as she ventures to Pakistan to interview Manto for her newspaper. The ensuing interactions between Wazira and Manto, ranging from provocative to mysterious, breathe life into some of Manto's most renowned stories, including "Toba Tek Singh," "Kali Salwar," and "Thanda Ghosht." As the play unfolds, audiences are invited to delve into the intricacies of Manto's life and the socio-political landscape of the era.

