Rashi Mal Excited As She Embarks On Another Musical Journey With RASHIONALITY CH.1: It Is A Piece Of My Heart

Prepare to be captivated by the multifaceted artistry of Rashi Mal! This acclaimed actress, singer-songwriter, and dancer is thrilled to announce her first Extended Play, "RASHIONALITY CH.1," a collaborative effort with Hoopr. After making music for films, ads, a parody band and releasing her first single, Rashi's new captivating mini-album, featuring three distinct songs, was released on February 29th, 2024, across all major music streaming platforms.

"RASHIONALITY," Rashi's artistic moniker, playfully embodies her artistic exploration in the world of music. As "CH.1" suggests, this Extended Play marks an exciting new chapter in a promising musical journey.

"RASHIONALITY CH.1" delves into the diverse expressions of love:

Yoon Hi: A vibrant portrayal of love's most blissful aspects - the anticipation, blossoming romance, and deep contentment found in a perfect connection.

Chalo: A powerful and introspective piece serving as a love letter to oneself. It ignites the inner strength to rise above challenges and persevere during life's storms.