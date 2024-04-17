Shocking! Raveena Tandon Reveals The Difference In Pay Parity In Bollywood, “Had to do 15-20 films…..”

Raveena Tandon Talks About The Disparity In Payment In Bollywood: Raveena Tandon is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood who reigned in the 90s and gave several noteworthy hits. However, in her latest interview the actress dropped some ugly truth about the disparity in payment in Bollywood. She also claimed that her male counterparts used to earn a lot more than her for the same job.

Raveena Tandon Talks About Male Stars Earning A Lot More Than Female Counterparts

"In those days, the money was very, very less, especially the pay disparity between actors and actresses. The male stars got a lot; much, much more. What they would make in one film, I would make in, say 15 films. For women actors... me, personally... actually, I can't speak for everybody, I can't generalise this. I had to do 15-20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts," Raveena said.

