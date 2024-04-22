Amar Singh Chamkila: Parineeti Chopra Slammed For ‘Insulting’ Amarjot Kaur, I look like my worst”

Parineeti Chopra Slammed For Insulting Amarjot Kaur: Amar Singh Chamkila is one of the latest releases on OTT that has been garnering attention for so many things. However, while Parineeti Chopra's acting and the portrayal as Amarjot Kaur are lauded by many, the actress' few comments recently made the internet people slam her. To know what happened, scroll down below to know more:

Parineeti Chopra's 'Insulting' Comments On Amarjot Kaur

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra claimed that she was asked to put on around 16-20 kgs of weight in order to do the right portrayal of Amarjot Kaur. However, a video was recently shared on Reddit where Imtiaz Ali said he had told her to gain around 6-7 kilos. In the same video, Parineeti's old video is clubbed to show the difference. In the same video, Parineeti could be heard saying that she was told not to wear makeup and look her 'worst' for the movie.

