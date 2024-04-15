Salman Khan’s Family Opens Up For First Time After Gun-firing Incident, “.... It's All A Publicity Stunt”

Salman Khan's Family Releases A Statement: Salman Khan has been making headlines for the last two days after the gun-firing incident took place outside his family home, Galaxy apartment, in Bandra. The Khan family stayed mum until Arbaaz Khan released a statement on the behalf of the Khan family.

Arbaaz Khan Released A Statement On The Behalf Of Salman Khan's Family

Taking to Instagram, Arbaaz Khan wrote and elaborated the incident, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place."

