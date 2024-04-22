Salman Khan To Move To New Home After Firing Incident; To Start Shooting For Sikandar With Tight Security

Salman Khan To Move To New Home: Salman Khan is one of the most talked about people in the Bollywood right now. The shooting incident that happened a few days ago at Salman Khan's home caused people to raise eyebrows over the actor's security. Now, after the incident, Salman Khan's security and abode is reportedly to be changed.

Is Salman Khan Really Moving To New Home?

As per Times Now report, Salman Khan is seriously planning to move to Panvel. The actor's close friend revealed that he is considering moving to the town where he spends most of his time anyway. The report also suggested that he is planning to move to Panvel, which is close to Bigg Boss shooting location, for forever! However, any confirmation is yet to come from the actor.

