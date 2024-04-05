Shoaib Malik-Sana Javed Facing Trouble In Marriage Amid Nawal Saeed's Flirty DMs Rumour? He REACTS

SANIA MIRZA-SHOAIB MALIK DIVORCE REASON

While gossip mills claimed that the former couple faced issues in their marriage, they have confirmed the rumours. However, speculations were rife that Shoaib Malik was cheating on Sania. His name was linked with Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Ayesha Omar. However, both denied the buzz about dating each other.

Advertisement

Shoaib Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui. Their marriage ended in divorce on April 7, 2010. The Pakistani cricketer married Sania in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel. They welcomed their baby boy in October 2018.

SHOAIB MALIK-NAWAL SAEED CONTROVERY

Netizens wondered if Nawab Saeed was talking about Shoaib Malik when she alleged that married and committed Pakistani cricketers have slid into her Instagram DMs and shared flirtatious messages. While she didn't take any name, the social media users believed that she was hinting at Shoaib Malik as she didn't deny when his name was mentioned.

Advertisement

This sparked rumours about Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik facing issues in their marriage, months after their wedding. However, Shoaib has refuted the speculations after his third wife Sana Javed shared a picture from their dinner date.

He reposted the photo on his Instagram story and captioned it as, "Hey beautiful." Sana also commented on his post and wrote, "Hero." This is Shoaib's first post after rumours about him sending a flirty message to Nawal surfaced on the internet.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more updates.