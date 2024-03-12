Sargun Mehta & Gippy Grewal's Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri Set For Grand Mumbai Premiere; DEETS

The film industry is buzzing with the news of the grand premiere of 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri'. This Punjabi movie is a romantic comedy that brings together the much-loved duo of Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal. Notably, this film also signifies the comeback of actor-producer Sargun Mehta. The event, set to occur in Mumbai, promises to be a lavish affair, attended by stars from across the industry.

Advertisement

Sargun Mehta made the announcement of this collaboration with Gippy Grewal in March of last year, revealing the first poster of the film. Following the launch of its trailer, the film received an overwhelmingly positive response. 'Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri' is produced by the popular couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 15, 2024.

Advertisement