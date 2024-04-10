Shiv Jyoti Rajput: I Decided To Switch Gears To Let My Personality Shine; On Transitioning From Modeling

Amidst the glitz and glamour of the Bollywood industry, a new star is poised to make her grand entrance. Shiv Jyoti Rajput, celebrated for her stunning presence on the runway, is now ready to captivate audiences with her acting prowess. Transitioning seamlessly from the world of modeling to the silver screen, Shiv Jyoti is all set to leave her mark in the realm of cinema.

Having carved a niche for herself in the modeling world, Shiv Jyoti is now embarking on a new chapter in her career, making her Bollywood debut in not one, but two eagerly anticipated films. The first, titled "Fateh," is helmed by none other than actor-director Sonu Sood, and features the enchanting duo of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood alongside Shiv Jyoti. This collaboration promises to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience, with audiences eagerly awaiting the chemistry between the talented trio.

