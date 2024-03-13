Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy: When Late Singer Revealed His Mom’s THIS Ritual Before Every Show

Sidhu Moosewala Mother Pregnancy: Last month, news surfaced that the parents of the late Punjabi singer-rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, widely recognized as Sidhu Moosewala, are anticipating the arrival of a baby in March. Recent reports suggest that Charan Kaur, the late singer's mother, was admitted to the hospital two days ago for delivery.

Since then, there's still no concrete update on the same. Sidhu Moosewala's parents are currently in the news and everyone is aware of how close the late singer was to them. Sidhu Moosewala's father is aged sixty, while his mother is fifty-eight. Regrettably, Sidhu Moosewala, their sole child, was tragically murdered in May 2022.

THROWBACK: SIDHU MOOSEWALA'S MOTHER'S SPECIAL RITUAL

However, today we're going to talk about a throwback interview of the singer where he fondly talked about his mother and her special ritual before every show of his. The late Sidhu Moose Wala shared an exceptionally close bond with his family, particularly his mother, Charan Kaur.

The beloved singer immortalized their relationship in the melody Dear Mama, a heartfelt tribute on his mother's birthday. However, his expressions of love for his mother extended beyond this single incident. During a candid conversation with Sonam Bajwa, the singer fondly reminisced about the precious moments he shared with his mom.

Reflecting on a cherished memory during Sonam Bajwa's talk show, Sidhu revealed that his mother used to lovingly comb his hair before his every single performance. Yes, you read that right! It was kind of a ritual od the mother-son duo. In those special moments, he found solace. His mother viewed this act not just as a routine task but as a sacred tradition, embodying the Sikh values deeply rooted in their hearts.

For Sidhu, having his mother comb his hair and impart her wisdom was a source of profound joy, highlighting the genuine happiness he found in those simple yet meaningful moments.

SIDHU MOOSEWALA MOTHER DELIVERY UPDATE

While there have been rumours about the couple expecting twin babies, Moosewala's father recently took to Facebook and reacted to the reports for the first time. Without clearly revealing anything, he requested fans to not believe in the rumours and promised that the family will share the news soon.

