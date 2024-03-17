Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Charan Kaur’s FIRST Reaction On Meeting Her Newborn Baby Will Leave You Emotional

Sidhu Moosewala Mother First Video With Newborn Baby: Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the couple is blessed with a baby boy almost two years after their son Sidhu Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was shot dead. To note, Balkaur Singh (60) and Charan Kaur (58) welcomed the baby boy with the help of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The news was shared by Balkaur Singh on social media as he posted the first pic of himself with his newborn son and expressed his gratitude towards the fans for the unconditional support. While the big news is breaking the internet, we have now got our hands on the first video of the new mommy with her newborn baby which will make you go aww.

Sidhu Moose Wala's Mother Charan Kaur In Tears After Seeing Her Baby

The heartwarming video captured Charan Kaur's first meeting with her newborn baby. In the video, the new mother was all in tears as she saw the little munchkin for the first time soon after the delivery.

Check out Sidhu Moosewala's mother's first reaction on meeting the baby: