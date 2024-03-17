Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Charan Kaur Gives Birth To Baby Boy At 58; Balkaur Singh Shares FIRST PIC

Sidhu Moosewala Mother Delivery: Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu's parents have been the talk of the town ever since there have been reports about them expecting a baby. And while Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur was recently admitted to hospital for delivery, it is reported that she delivered a baby boy at the age of 58

The big news was shared by Sidhu Moosewala's 60 year old father Balkaur Singh on social networking site Facebook wherein he even shared the first glimpse of the baby. In the pic, Singh was seen holding the newborn baby as they sat next to Sidhu Moosewala's pic and even had a cake to welcome the little one with the tag 'Happy Birthday.

Sidhu Moosewala's Parents' Newborn Baby First Pic

Balkaur Singh captioned the image as, "ਸ਼ੁਭਦੀਪ ਨੂੰ ਚਾਹੁਣ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਖਾਂ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ ਰੂਹਾਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਸੀਸਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਅਕਾਲ ਪੁਰਖ ਨੇ ਸਾਡੀ ਝੋਲੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਦਾ ਛੋਟਾ ਵੀਰ ਪਾਇਆ ਹੈ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਦੀਆਂ ਬਖਸ਼ਿਸ਼ਾਂ ਸਦਕਾ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਸ਼ੁਭ-ਚਿੰਤਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਅਥਾਹ ਪਿਆਰ ਲਈ ਸ਼ੁਕਰਗੁਜ਼ਾਰ ਹਾਂ। (With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love)".

Check Out The First Pic Of Sidhu Moosewala's Parents' Newborn Baby: