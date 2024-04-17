Social Nation 2024: Ananya Panday, Munawar Faruqui, Kusha Kapila- Celebs Who Will Attend Creator Festival

Mumbai is buzzing with anticipation as the vivo V30 Series Social Nation gears up for its grand comeback. Scheduled for the 20th and 21st of April at the Jio World Garden, Mumbai, this creator festival, one of Asia's largest, promises an unforgettable two-day event. Presented by One Digital Entertainment and with tickets exclusively available through Zomato LIVE, the festival is a haven for internet enthusiasts to connect with their favorite creators.

Advertisement

This year’s festival is turning up the excitement, featuring over 150 creators, including the GenZ sensation Ananya Panday. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorites like Prajakta Koli (Mostly Sane), Kusha Kapila, Uorfi, and many more. Attendees will have the chance to meet these internet stars up close with exclusive 'Meet & Greet’ sessions.

Advertisement