SuPra's Infectious Summer Escape Anthem Saath Tere Drops Today!

Mumbai, Maharashtra - April 17, 2024: Get ready to hit the road with the dynamic Indian pop duo SuPra - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar - as their sizzling travel song "Saath Tere" drops today!

Saath Tere is sung by the talented duo, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar and the heartwarming lyrics were crafted by the combined talents of Shishir Dudhe and Abhijay Sharma, who also took on the role of composer and mix & master.

This infectious track is more than just a song; it's an invitation to an unforgettable adventure. "Saath Tere" was uniquely crafted during the duo's road trip through the breath-taking landscapes of Austria. Shot entirely on an iPhone, the music video captures the essence of freedom, self-discovery, and the thrill of exploring new horizons with those you love.

"Saath Tere" is an ode to the magic and joy of escaping to snowy peaks and the irreplaceable bond you share with your loved ones, can't express how much fun we had in shooting and making this song...I'm sure it will connect to each one's heart" says Sukriti Kakar.

Expressing her excitement Prakriti Kakar also added "We wanted to create a song that would instantly connect and transport listeners to a carefree state of mind that reminds them of their travel adventures. We poured our hearts into this song, and we can't wait for everyone to sing along and create their own unforgettable memories with it".

With its vibrant soundscape and relatable lyrics, "Saath Tere" is poised to become the soundtrack to your summer. The song is out on the duo's YouTube channel "SuPra" and on all major music streaming platforms, so grab your loved ones, and get ready to sing along with Sukriti and Prakriti.