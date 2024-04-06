The Local Train To When Chai Met Toast: Top 5 Indie Bands to Elevate Your Playlist

Indie music is all about authenticity and innovation, offering a refreshing break from mainstream tunes. If you're craving something different for your playlist, look no further. Here are five indie bands making waves in the music scene right now.

Advertisement

Anand Bhaskar Collective

Known for composing music in hit series Mirzapur with the soulful track 'Raakh', the Anand Bhaskar Collective delivers tunes with mass appeal. Their live performances and sold out shows are a testament to their musical talent and ability to connect with fans on a deep level.

Advertisement