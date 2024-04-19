Vicky Thakur Criticizes AP Dhillon for Disrespecting Musical Instrument on Stage

In a recent turn of events, we witnessed a clash of opinions as singer Vicky Thakur slammed artist AP Dhillon for a controversial act during a live performance. Vicky, known for his soulful renditions and adherence to traditional values, expressed deep disappointment over Dhillon's actions, which involved breaking a guitar on stage.

"I'm someone who grew up praying to Maa Saraswati, the goddess of music, creativity, and education. So I was obviously shocked to see a musical instrument being tampered with like that," Vicky voiced his dismay. "Disrespecting a musical instrument is equivalent to disrespecting our Hindu morals and values. This is India, it's not America. No matter how modern our music gets, we should still honor where we come from and the values we hold."

