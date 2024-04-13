Video: Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik Sets Mumbai A Glow With His Epic Musical Performance

Ever since he burst onto the music scene, there has been no looking back for the exceptional singer-songwriter, Armaan Malik. Evolving as a global pop star, over the years, he has collaborated with some of the biggest international artists worldwide. Armaan Malik has been consistently delivering hit after hit, with all eyes and focus on his music. Amidst his various international collaborations with the likes of Calum Scott, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, and more, Armaan Malik has yet again stolen hearts with his epic musical performance at The BMW Joytown 2024 in Mumbai last night.

Advertisement

At the event, Armaan Malik was joined by The Chainsmokers in the lineup, ensuring fans had an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement