Vidhu Vinod Chopra Celebrates Success Of 12th Fail With Village Kids As Film Enters Silver Jubilee Week

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the celebrated director and writer, recently embarked on a heartwarming journey to a small village. His visit was aimed at celebrating the silver jubilee week of his film, '12 th Fail,' with young students. This special occasion saw him spending quality time with approximately 160 children, imparting a powerful message encapsulated by the film's motto, 'Haar Nai Manunga,' which translates to 'I will not give up.

During his visit, Chopra engaged in meaningful interactions with the students, focusing on the importance of self-belief and perseverance. He shared, "I recently went to a small school in a village where there were around 160 children. To be able to go there and interact with them was the highlight of the day for me. Those innocent faces were filled with so much hope to make the world a better place for them. It was an honor for me to spend an evening with them, we even distributed some t-shirts saying 'Haar Nai Manunga' to them which brought a wide smile to their faces we couldn't be happier."

