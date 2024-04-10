VIRAL PICS: Actor Darasing Khurana Meets Her Majesty Queen Camilla In London

Actor Darasing Khurana, at 32 years old, has made history as the first Asian to be named Commonwealth 'Year of Youth Champion'. His recent visit to London marked a significant moment when he met Her Majesty Queen Camilla of England. This meeting underscored his commitment to addressing youth mental health through his Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation. This initiative, inspired by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, aims to make therapy more affordable and accessible.

Darasing's conversation with the Queen revolved around enhancing youth mental well-being. He expressed his enthusiasm, "I'm even more pumped now to get on with the work," after receiving the Queen's support. His efforts include a Commonwealth-wide program to help young people achieve a healthier balance with technology. This initiative has been encouraged by the Queen, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue.

