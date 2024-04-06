VIRAL PICS: Aparshakti Khurana Attends Berlin Premiere At Red Lorry Film Festival

Aparshakti Khurana, a multi-talented actor, is gearing up to captivate audiences with his latest Berlin. The movie recently premiered at the Redorry Film Festival, an event known for showcasing some of the best films from around the world. Khurana's performance was met with widespread acclaim from those who attended the premiere.



Berlin first caught the public's eye during its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles in October 2023. It also graced the screens at the 67th BFI London Film Festival and the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, making it a film to watch out for.

