VIRAL VIDEO: Adah Sharma Dances With Her 90-year-old Nani, Celebrates 3 Releases In One Month

Adah Sharma is currently in the best phase of her life professionally and for all the right reasons. Her release the Kerala story which made 303 crores at the box office, making her the highest female lead film of all time

Adah's professional graph for the month of March, she's truly killing it. She has had not one, not two but three magnificent releases this month. While her biggest blockbuster 'The Kerala Story' released on OTT once again, she's winning hearts shocking portrayal and unique character in Sunflower 2. And to top all of it, she's received rave reviews for her stellar work in Bastar: The Naxal Story. All of Adah's work this month is receiving love and appreciation from the critics and well, in the true sense of the term, she's truly unstoppable.

As far as success is concerned, after the concerned person itself, the most happy is always the family members and we all know how close adah is to her Nani (who she calls Paati )

Well, that's exactly why Adah's grandmother decided to get her dancing shoes on with Adah to celebrate the gigantic success of her granddaughter and we are truly loving every bit of it. She's seen rocking the dance steps in a sensational gulabi saree and well, her vibe and high-spirited attitude truly proves that she's the coolest grandmother in town. Adah is seen in her mischievous best with a bath towel on her head hiding behind a pillar and doing dance moves. The video has gone viral online.

