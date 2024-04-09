VIRAL VIDEO: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor Impressed With Sukriti-Prakriti Kakar's Mashup On Diljit's Songs

The dynamic singing twin duo, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, have once again taken the internet by storm. Known for their melodious voices and infectious energy, the Kakar sisters have recently shared a firecracker of a mashup on their Instagram handles showcasing their musical chemistry.

The captivating mashup video blends the soulful "Naina" from the movie "The Crew" with the peppy "Do You Know" and "Hass Hass" tracks, all originally sung by the one and only Diljit Dosanjh.



