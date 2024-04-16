REVEALED! Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Son Akaay Is The Carbon Copy Of…..

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Son, Akaay's Look Revealed: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's kids have always been the point of discussion to many especially because the duo have kept their kids from the paparazzi and limelights. The celebrity couple has earlier requested photographers to not take pictures of their firstborn, Vamika. However, while earlier Vamika's video from a cricket match went viral, Akaay, who was born in February, is yet to be introduced to the world.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Son Akaay's Look Revealed

As Anushka is back from London with kids, Akaay and Vamika, she introduced them to the paparazzi. However, she requested not to click any pictures of the kids. According to the report by Bollywood Life, "Anushka didn't give any tip-off to the paparazzi of being back, they usually are at the airports and they got lucky to spot her and even have a conversation. Anushka happily waved at them and looked elated being back."

Advertisement