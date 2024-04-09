Who Is Bhoomik Meena? Meet Actress Who Is Making Bollywood Debut With Dukaan- Based On Surrogacy

Bhoomika hails from a humble background, and her journey to the silver screen is a testament to grit, passion, and unwavering determination.

"I remember getting a call back from Abhimanyu Ray sir, the very day I auditioned for the part. I was brimming with a sense of joy standing in a queue of another audition in Versova! Haha! " says Bhoomika, who's hard-work and talent is bound to take her to great heights of success in the industry.

Dukaan, released on 5th April in theatres is a poignant tale that delicately explores the intricacies of surrogac, and marks Bhoomika's grand entrance into the world of Hindi cinema. Bhoomika portrays the character of Kinjal who is one of the key reasons that compels Jasmine aka Monika Panwar the lead, to start Surrogacy in the first place. Kinjal leaves the audience mesmerized by her performance. With honesty in her eyes, she breathes life into a character and wins the hearts of audiences!

