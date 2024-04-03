Who Is Nawal Saeed? Did Pakistani Actress Accuse Sania Mirza's EX Shoaib Malik Of Sending Flirty Messages?

Shoaib Malik-Nawal Saeed controversy: Sania Mirza's ex-husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Ibrahim has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since he announced his third wedding with Sana Javed. Amid rumours of divorce with Sania Mirza, the cricketer revealed that he got married to the Pakistani actress in an intimate wedding.

SANIA MIRZA-SHOAIB MALIK DIVORCE REASON

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's separation left the netizens surprised as they were considered an ideal couple. Rumours about trouble in their paradise were floating on the internet since a long time but they never reacted to the conjecture about their personal life.

On January 2024 19, Shoaib married Sana Javed in a private Nikah ceremony Karachi. His ex-wife Sania Mirza opted for a 'khula' with him, according to a report in PTI.

Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui which ended in divorce on April 7, 2010. He got hitched with the Indian tennis player in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna Hotel

The couple announced her pregnancy on 23 April 2018. They welcomed their baby boy in October 2018.

DID SHOAIB MALIK SEND FLIRTY MESSAGES TO NAWAL SAEED? WHAT ACTRESS SAID

It won't be wrong to say that Mr Malik has become controversy's favourite child. The former Pakistani Cricket team captain has made headlines after gossip mills suggested that he sent flirtatious texts to actress Nawal Saeed. While his divorce with Sania Mirza set several tongues wagging, the recent allegations have also captured the attention of the netizens.

Rumour mongers claimed that Malik slid into Nawal Saeed's Instagram DM. Wondering what the actress said? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

In her recent interview with Green TV Entertainment, Nawal said that she has received texts from cricketers, who are married or committed. Although she didn't take names, her response sparked rumours about Shoaib Malik sending her messages on Instagram. When asked if he also texted her, the actress didn't deny and simply laughed it off.

