Women's Day 2024: Guilty Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Shares Honest Opinion On Feminism

On International Women's Day, the world pays tribute to women for their immense contributions across various sectors, including the social, economic, cultural, and political spheres. In the entertainment industry, many women have stood out as sources of inspiration and resilience. Among these influential figures is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Daughter of Anu Ranjan, the founder of Beti Association–Charity for Women and owner of the Indian Television Academy since 2001, Akansha has made a significant mark with her impactful roles.

Advertisement

Akansha's debut in the film "Guilty" was a moment of acclaim, both from audiences and critics alike. Her performance not only received praise but also inspired many young girls. Growing up in an environment nurtured by strong women, including her sister, actress Anushka Ranjan, Akansha looks up to her mother as her most significant role model.

Advertisement

On her views about feminism, Akansha shared, "I have been a feminist long before the word was correctly defined or introduced to me. My mom, my biggest role model, raised my sister and me to be independent, strong, and opinionated. She taught us the value of self-care and to express our views boldly." Akansha also highlighted the essential role of female friendships and the influential women in her family, expressing her admiration for the strength and resilience they have shown in overcoming challenges.

Advertisement

She added, "The women in my life are extremely important to me. I've had the same group of 8 girlfriends since childhood, and our bond is stronger than ever. I cherish the relationships I have with my mom, sister, aunts, and grandmothers and admire the strong women in my family who have faced numerous challenges. They've taught me the importance of speaking my mind and being honest."

Advertisement