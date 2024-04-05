Wrestlemania 40 Date, Time In India: Where To Watch WWE's Rock-Roman Reigns Vs Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins' Match

Wrestlemania 40 date, time in India: It's difficult to keep calm as the biggest event in professional wrestling will take place this weekend. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about WWE's Wrestlemania. It is considered the grandest event in professional wrestling history as superstars from the company feature in high-stake matches. Advertisement ROMAN REIGNS, ROCK VS CODY RHODES SETH ROLLINS MATCH RESULTS This year is extra special as The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is making his return to the WWE ring. The Hollywood superstar has turned heel after a long time, forming an association with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The duo will take on Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a tag team match in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 Day 1. Advertisement There are major stipulations in the match. If Roman Reigns and The Rock win the match, the championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will become a bloodline rules match and anything can happen. However, if Cody wins the main event, the Bloodline featuring Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will be banned from the ring in the WWE Universal Championship match on Wrestlemania 40 Day 2. Advertisement WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 LIVE STREAMING IN INDIA Wondering when and where to watch Wrestlemania 40 in India? The grandest stage of them will take place on April 6 and April 7 in Pennsylvania's Philadelphia. Leading superstars like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, LA Knight, The Miz, R-Truth, Asuka, Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair will compete in star-studded matches. Advertisement The Wrestlemania 40 live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. Viewers can live stream the WWE PLE on their phones or desktop in the morning when the event takes place in the USA. When will WWE WrestleMania 40 air in India? Wrestlemania 40 date, telecast time in India WWE WrestleMania 40 will air in India on April 7, Sunday and April 8, Monday. Advertisement What is WWE WrestleMania 40 venue name? WWE WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. What time will WWE WrestleMania 40 start in India? Timings in India are WWE WrestleMania 40 will start live from 4:30 am IST onwards in India. It will kickstart at the same time in India on April 7 and April 8. When and where to watch WWE WrestleMania 40 live telecast in India? WWE WrestleMania 40 live telecast in India is scheduled to air on Sony Sports Network channels. Advertisement Wondering what are the WWE WrestleMania 40 live telecast in India TV Channels? Sony Network channels including Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD will air Wrestlemania XL in Hindi. Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD will have Tamil & Telugu commentary. WWE WrestleMania 40 live telecast will be available on Peacock Network in the United States. WWE WrestleMania 40 live telecast in United Kingdom will air on TNT Sports. When, where to watch WWE WrestleMania 40 live streaming? WWE WrestleMania 40 live streaming in India will be available on a leading OTT platform. The streaming rights are with SonyLiv app. MOREWWENEWS Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead After He Went Missing While Swimming With Son

