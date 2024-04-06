WWE Wrestlemania 40 LIVE Telecast In India: Wrestlemania XL Live Streaming Of Rock-Roman Vs Cody-Seth Match

WWE Wrestlemania 40 live telecast in India: It's difficult to keep calm as we are a few hours away for the biggest Wrestlemania in history. WWE management has introduced an exciting line-up of matches for Wrestlemania XL. Some of the most popular names in professional wrestling history will compete in the grandest stage of them.

Advertisement

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Naomi will compete on Wrestlemania 40 night one at at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since the Wrestlemania 40 match line-up was announced.

Advertisement