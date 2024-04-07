WWE Wrestlemania 40 Results: Wrestlemania XL Winners Name- Rhea Ripley Retains, Rock-Roman Reigns Main Event

WWE Wrestlemania 40 results: It's difficult to keep calm as Wrestlemania XL night 1 has concluded at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The gala event turned out to be a blockbuster event as The Rock aka Dwayne and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teamed up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 on Saturday (April 6).

Advertisement

WWE WRESTLEMANIA 40 FULL RESULTS

Wrestlemania 40 was nothing short of a spectacle as WWE wrestlers showcased their skills inside the ring. Be it the opening bout featuring Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley or the main event, all the matches delivered. Grab a bowl of popcorn and check out the full Wrestlemania 40 match results on night 1 right here!

Advertisement