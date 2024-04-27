Shubh Shagun’s Krishna Mukherjee Says Makers 'LOCKED Her In Makeup Room': “They Didn't Clear Payments”

Krishna Mukherjee Accuses Shubh Shagun Makers Of Harrassing Her: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Krishna Mukherjee is under the limelight after the actress made firing claims about the makers of Shubh Shagun of harrassing her. The serious allegations made by the actress has grabbed spots in the headlines! To know more about the details, scroll down below:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee Accuses Shubh Shagun Producer Of Harrassing Her

Taking to her Instagram, Krishna Mukherjee shared an Instagram post where she tagged and accused, Kundan Singh, of harrassing her. In the post, she shared a picture of herself with a text written over it, "I never had the courage to speak my heart out but today I decided not to hold it back anymore. I am going through tough times and the last one and a half year was not at all easy for me. I am depressed, and anxious and cried my heart out when I was alone. It all started when I started doing my last show Shubh Shagun for Dangal TV. That was the worst decision of my life. I never wanted to do it but I listened to others and signed the contract."

