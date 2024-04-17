YouTuber Abhradeep Saha Aka Angry Rantman Passes Away At 27; Was On Ventilator After Surgery

Angry Rantman Death Reason: YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as Angry Rantman, is no more. The 27-year-old social media star reportedly passed away last night (April 16) leaving his family members and fans in shock. He underwent a sugery last month and his health kept worsening after that.

According to the recent community posts on his official YouTube channel, Angry Rantman was in hospital ever since he underwent a major surgery last month. It is being speculated that he had an open heart surgery. 11 days ago, his father shared hi health update with fans and revealed that he was still in ICU and is recovering.

