Vikrant Massey Birthday: A Look At 12th Fail Star's Educational Qualification, Net Worth & Upcoming Films

Vikrant Massey Birthday: We have witnessed the exponential growth of actor Vikrant Massey's career, transitioning from TV to the Big Screen despite not passing the 12th grade. Vikrant is currently trending all over the internet as he celebrates his 37th birthday on April 3rd. Recently, Vikrant has been making headlines for turning down a Rs 35 lakh offer, sparking curiosity about his total earnings. Additionally, fans are eager to learn about his educational background. As we celebrate his birthday, let's reflect on how Vikrant has transformed his life, moving from the small screen to the silver spotlight.

VIKRANT MASSEY'S EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Even though Vikrant's family is originally from Shimla, he was born and raised in Vidarbha, Maharashtra. Vikrant further attended St. Anthony's High School in Versova for his schooling. He comes from a family that practices various religions. His father follows Christianity, his mother follows Sikhism, while his brother converted to Islam.

After completing his schooling, Vikrant went to R.D. National & W.A. Science College. As of now, the actor has settled down in Mumbai with his family.

VIKRANT MASSEY'S NET WORTH

Amid the news of Vikrant's significant earnings from daily soaps, many believe that he must also be earning a hefty sum from his movies. India.com reported that the actor's net worth was estimated to be somewhere around Rs. 20-26 Crore.

The actor reportedly turned down a paycheck of Rs 35 Lakh to kickstart his career in the film industry. He stated, "I earned a lot of money while working in TV. I bought my first home at 24; I was earning 35 lakh per month. It was a significant amount for someone from a family like mine, where we struggled to make ends meet." The first thing the actor did with such a huge amount was to pay off his debts and provide his parents with a better life.

