Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde Visits Salman Khan At His Home After Firing Incident, “Nobody will be spared”

Ekanth Shinde Visited Salman Khan's Home: Salman Khan is the biggest news in Bollywood currently after two unidentified men opened fire at his Galaxy residence on Sunday. Now, the Maharashtra CM, Ekanth Shinde has paid a visit at Salman's residence on Tuesday following the incident.

Ekanth Shinde's Comment On The Firing Incident

Security around Galaxy apartment, where Salman resides, has been tightened before the arrival of Ekanth Shinde. Salman could be seen greeting the chief minister and escorting him into his home. Mr. Shinde shook hands with Salim Khan, Baba Siddiqui, and his son Zeeshan at Salman's home.

After visiting Salman's home, Ekanth Shinde commented to the media, ""I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested... This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here... We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue..."

He added, "The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken. I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family... It is our duty to take care of our people... I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state..."

"No gang or gang war will be allowed. We won't allow this to happen. We will finish (Lawrence) Bishnoi," he added.

More About The Incident Happened At Galaxy Apartment

On Sunday, two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of Salman Khan at around 5 am. DCP Mumbai, Raj Tilak Roushan, told ANI, "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing."

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's, who is the primary accused of Sidhu Moosewala's death, brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for firing gunshots outside the actor's residence. In a social media post, he claimed that the incident is just a "trailer" and warned of 'further firings'.

On the other hand, the Gujarat police arrested the two accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, in the firing incident and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. They were sent to custody till April 25.