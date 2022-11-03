Avatar - The Way Of Water Trailer: James Cameron Has Created Something That Looks Both Real & Unreal

It's been ages since we saw the first installment in the Avatar Franchise, and I hardly remember anything apart from the gist of the plot. All I could perceive from the trailer was how stunning the visuals look.

The experience of watching a whole other species of human-like creatures beaming with life and emotions similar to us in itself is a huge treat. The fact that the makers have done their absolute best to keep us invested in the reality of the universe they have created is reason enough to be starstruck by this creative wonder.

The story leaps a decade ahead in time, matching the real-time gap between the two films. Jake and Neytiri now have kids and the plot is likely to follow the journey of this family.

The trailer shows a lot of aquatic creatures and explores aquatic life extensively. Duh, the film has been titled - the way of water. So, yeah, obviously. It's exciting to see Cameron back in his element - water. It also shows green Na'vi and they are shown to quarrel initially and connect at some point as well. The internal conflict, whatever it is, would probably resolve when the two sects face a more serious danger.

Speaking of danger, humans seem to be back in Pandora again, to do what they do best - destroy things. The Sully family has to face internal conflict, external conflict, natural dangers, and all kinds of threats while they struggle to survive. Avatar's sequel has everything that forms the recipe for a perfect entertainer - Emotions, Drama, Threats, Aesthetics, Fantasy, and Conflict. And yes, Kate Winslet is credited but is not shown in the trailer. We will have to wait a little longer for her appearance it seems. Avatar - The Way Of Water releases on December 16.

Watch the trailer here!