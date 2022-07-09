Alia Bhatt on Friday (July 8) revealed that she has wrapped up filming for her debut Hollywood movie, Heart of Stone. Alia celebrated the wrap-up with a post dedicated to the cast and crew of the film. The mother-to-be has also been making headlines after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing pictures from the sets of the movie on Instagram, Alia thanked her co-stars and director for the unforgettable experience. She wrote, "Heart of Stone- you have my wholeeeeee thank you the beautiful @gal_gadot.. My director Tom Harper... @jamiedornan missed you today.. My whole team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!"

She concluded the post by adding a message for her husband and said, "But for now.. I am coming home babyyyy."

Alia's co-star Gal commented on the post saying, "We miss you already." and dedicated an Instagram story calling her "Such an amazing talent and such a great person." Gal shared a photo with Alia from the film's set and added, "Give some love to my girl @aliaabhatt who wrapped on #HeartofStone today. "

Take a look at the post,

The spy thriller directed by Tom Harper is led by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and also stars Belfast actor Jamie Dornan. Meanwhile not much is known about Alia's character the film revolves around Rachel Stone an intelligence operative, played by Gadot.

She will be seen as the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset. Netflix is yet to announce Heart Of Stone's release date.