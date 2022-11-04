Amber Heard Exits Twitter Shortly After Ex-Boyfriend Elon Musk Acquires Site; Internet Reacts
Business tycoon Elon Musk Twitter's takeover as its new CEO has been making headlines for various reasons. And now, days after acquiring the microblogging site among several Hollywood celebrities deleting their accounts, actress Amber Heard's Twitter account has also disappeared. The actress recently lost her defamation case against her former husband, actor Johnny Depp. She was ordered to pay $10.35 million to Johnny after losing the case.
The Tesla chief finalised the deal last week for $44 billion and since then has been taking major decisions, including laying off staff and dissolving its board of directors, firing the platform's top executives, hiring Tesla employees, and charging a fee of $8 for the verification process of your account or getting a blue tick next to your handle's name.
Amber Heard's disappearance from Twitter was first noticed by YouTuber Matthew Lewis, who is also known as That Umbrella Guy. He shared a photo on Wednesday (November 2) that read, "This account doesn't exist." He captioned his Tweet, "Amber Heard has deleted her Twitter." Many people reacted to this information. One user wrote, "So glad she is taking care of herself." Another one commented, "Ex-boyfriend Elon told her to delete it," while one person said, "She can't afford the monthly fee to keep her checkmark now."
Meanwhile, many users joked that Musk still wants access to Ms. Heard's account.
The reasons behind Heard's deletion of her account are not clear. Before her, celebrities including Toni Braxton, actress Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, Ken Olin, and retired professional wrestler Mick Foley had removed their accounts, reported NBC News.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's romance started on the sets of The Rum Diaries in 2010, and they got married in 2015. However, the couple separated the following year and got divorced in 2017. After her separation from Depp, Amber Heard started dating Elon Musk, which was the talk of the town in 2016. They kept their relationship low-key and got separated after a year. However, they got back together again in 2018 and again broke up after staying together for a couple of months. For the uninitiated, Musk was expected to testify during the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial, but he did not take the stand.
Now many are speculating that Amber Heard's Twitter exit is linked to her past relationship with the billionaire. "Hmm looks like someone didn't want their ex-boyfriend to have access to their account and DMs," tweeted Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ employee. Tremaine had testified at Heard's court battle against Depp.
- Amber Heard's Request For New Trial In Johnny Depp Defamation Case Rejected By US Court
- Mickey Rourke Calls Amber Heard A Gold Digger, Says 'I've Known Johnny Depp For Years'
- Johnny Depp's Team Argues Against Amber Heard's Request To Dismiss Verdict In Defamation Case
- Johnny Depp Takes A Dig At Amber Heard In New Songs In Album With Jeff Beck
- Amber Heard's Insurance Company Files Lawsuit Against Actress, Claims She Willfully Defamed Johnny Depp
- Amber Heard's Lawyers Call For Mistrial, Allege Wrong Juror Was Present For Johnny Depp's Trial Proceedings
- Amber Heard's Lawyers Seek To Overturn Defamation Verdict Citing 'Improper Juror Service'
- Amber Heard Is Being Investigated For Allegations Of Perjury In Australia: Report
- Johnny Depp 'Wishes No Ill Will' For Amber Heard, Source Says 'This Is A Whole New Chapter For Him'
- Billie Eilish Questions The Lack Of Focus On Abortion Law Ruling Compared To Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial
- Amber Heard Will Have To Post A Bond Of $10.35 Million If She Appeals Verdict In Case Against Johnny Depp
- Pics Of Amber Heard Kissing Cara Delevingne In Ex-Husband Johnny Depp's Penthouse Elevator Go Viral