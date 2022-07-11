Amber Heard who has been ordered to pay USD 10.34 million to her ex-husband following their high-profile defamation trial, is now being sued by her own insurance company. Amber's insurance company is reportedly refused to pay for the damages the actress owes and has filed a suit so it can be absolved of any duty to pay for her defence.

The insurance company reportedly has claimed that Johnny Depp was 'willfully' and 'maliciously' defamed by his ex-wife Amber Heard. A lawandcrime.com report revealed that New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed the suit against Amber on Friday (July 8) in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

The report added that amber has had a $1 million liability policy with the company, from July 2018 to July 2019. It was during this time she wrote the op-ed in The Washington Post claiming that said she was 'a public figure representing domestic abuse'. Amber could use the insurance to pay a portion of the damages she owes Johnny but the company could refuse to pay out if Amber was found to have committed 'willful' and 'malicious' misconduct.

In the suit, the insurance company added that it may be liable for an insured party's negligence but 'an insurer is not liable for a loss caused by the willful act of the insured'.

On the other hand, Amber's lawyers have filed in a Virginia court to order a fresh trial in the defamation case against Johnny, citing a wrong juror was seated in the jury during the trial. Johnny and Amber have both accused each other of domestic violence during the six-week-long highly televised US trial. The verdict for which was announced on June 1, 2022.