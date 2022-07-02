Amber Heard Is Being Investigated For Allegations Of Perjury In Australia: Report

After the long televised defamation trial, Amber Heard's legal trouble continues. According to the latest reports, the actress is still being investigated for allegations of committing perjury in Australia in 2015.

Amber travelled to Australia with Johnny Depp while he was filming for Pirates of the Caribbean 5 in 2015. According to reports, the actress is being investigated for smuggling her dogs, Pistol and Boo. Australia has a strict 10-day quarantine policy, but Amber brought her dogs into the country without declaring them, an Entertainment Tonight report revealed.

Amber was charged with two counts of illegally importing the animals in July 2015. The actress pleaded guilty to falsifying travel documents in a Gold Coast court in April 2016 and the case was closed. However, a spokesperson at the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Amber's perjury case was "ongoing".

The statement added, "The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment (department) is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia."

Meanwhile, the judge in Amber Heard versus Johnny Depp defamation trial passed a written order for Amber to pay her ex-husband $10.35 Million for damaging his reputation with an op-ed written four years ago.

Workwise, Amber will be seen in Aquaman 2 titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. She is yet to confirm her upcoming projects, however, reports suggested that Amber will be signing a book deal for a tell-all book. A source close to Amber told OK Magazine, "Amber considers her career in Hollywood over. She's already in talks and is excited about it (the book). At this point, she has nothing to lose and wants to tell all."